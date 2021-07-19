Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.17.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $180.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.59. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -83.84 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $96.76 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

