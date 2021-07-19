Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Sells 2,484 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $109,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Holmes Kalen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zumiez alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zumiez by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,612 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,744 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.