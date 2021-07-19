Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,243.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

