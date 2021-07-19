Insider Selling: Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) CMO Sells 1,234 Shares of Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) CMO Richard E. Posey sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16.

TREX traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $95.70. The company had a trading volume of 638,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,260. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after buying an additional 160,473 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

