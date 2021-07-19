Insider Selling: Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) COO Sells $38,604.00 in Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00.
CURV stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $28.98.
Torrid Company Profile
Read More: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.