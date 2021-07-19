Insider Selling: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Major Shareholder Sells 35,570 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,346,908.60. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $8.82. 201,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,160. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.10 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

