Insider Selling: S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Sells $1,700,000.00 in Stock

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director James Thomas Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00.

James Thomas Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,827,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,231,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 54,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $12,145,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

