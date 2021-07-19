Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) SVP Sells $1,245,626.14 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 16,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,245,626.14.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 440,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

