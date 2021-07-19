Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 7,133 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,767,952.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QLYS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.46. 11,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 14.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

