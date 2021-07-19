Insider Selling: Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Major Shareholder Sells $17,670.00 in Stock

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $17,670.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PSIX opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.16. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.17 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 706.96%.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

