Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Sells $892,600.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $892,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $1,144,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,076,000.00.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $110.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.83. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

