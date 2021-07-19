Insider Selling: Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Sells 90,613 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 90,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $10,187,619.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,368.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Efrain Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.40. 132,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,196. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

