Insider Selling: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 8,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $48,320.00.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after acquiring an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after acquiring an additional 702,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

