Insider Selling: New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Chairman Sells 91,661 Shares of Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.34. 502,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,832. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

