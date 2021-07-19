Insider Selling: Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.12, for a total value of $1,354,920.00.

Richard F. Ambrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $377.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $383.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,520,000 after buying an additional 73,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 122,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $959,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

