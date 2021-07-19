Insider Selling: Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) CEO Sells $3,764,200.00 in Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $3,764,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,666,145.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FRLG opened at $304.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.45. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $163.77 and a 1 year high of $314.60.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

