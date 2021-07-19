Insider Selling: Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.63, for a total value of $1,594,520.00.
NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $5.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.29.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.
