Insider Selling: Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.63, for a total value of $1,594,520.00.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $5.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.