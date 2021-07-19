Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $141,750.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David M. Rothenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00.

CIEN opened at $55.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 64.1% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Ciena by 1.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,027,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 20.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,388,000 after purchasing an additional 567,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

