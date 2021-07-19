Insider Selling: CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) CEO Sells 20,725 Shares of Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $1,943,797.75.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $31.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 33.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CBIZ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.