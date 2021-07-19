Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Sells $4,485,037.92 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $4,485,037.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 486,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AI opened at $50.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $183.90. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.27.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $2,248,670,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $156,929,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after buying an additional 1,031,235 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $138,750,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after buying an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

