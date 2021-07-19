Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) EVP Sells $1,970,840.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) EVP Amit Mathradas sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00.

Amit Mathradas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Amit Mathradas sold 8,742 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $148.32 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.22 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 400.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after buying an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $113,092,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after acquiring an additional 360,554 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.21.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

