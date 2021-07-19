Insider Selling: ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) CTO Sells 2,800,000 Shares of Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) CTO Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 2,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $217,224,000.00.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $57.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.