Insider Selling: Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Insider Sells 5,969 Shares of Stock

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) insider Timothy G. Yarbrough sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $125,349.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMHG opened at $0.50 on Monday. Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55.
About Amergent Hospitality Group
Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.