Insider Selling: Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Insider Sells 5,969 Shares of Stock

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) insider Timothy G. Yarbrough sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $125,349.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMHG opened at $0.50 on Monday. Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55.

About Amergent Hospitality Group

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

