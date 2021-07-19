Insider Selling: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Insider Sells $808,800.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $808,800.00.

NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $6.17 on Monday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

