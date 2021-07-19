Insider Selling: Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Sells $103,124.00 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $103,124.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $2,340,699.94.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.58.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

