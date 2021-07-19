Insider Selling: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CFO Sells $390,000.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

