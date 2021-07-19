Insider Buying: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) CEO Acquires 69,783 Shares of Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GBX stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,098.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $413,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,054,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

