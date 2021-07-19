Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Acquires £166.32 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Tim Steiner bought 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, with a total value of £166.32 ($217.30).

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,805 ($23.58) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.55 billion and a PE ratio of -90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,931.05. Ocado Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,782.50 ($23.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCDO shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,636.82 ($34.45).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

