Insider Buying: Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI) Insider Buys A$10,080.00 in Stock

Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI) insider Krista Bates acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,080.00 ($7,200.00).

About Neurotech International

Neurotech International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, development, and manufacture of medical devices and solutions in Australia. Its product includes Mente Autism, a portable electroencephalographic medical device that uses neuro feedback to relax the minds of children with autism spectrum disorder.

