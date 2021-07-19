Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Acquires $118,500.00 in Stock

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 25,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $4.69 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NML. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 38.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $4,103,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

