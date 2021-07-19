Insider Buying: Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Insider Buys 80,885 Shares of Stock

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) insider Nandan Mer bought 80,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £298,465.65 ($389,947.28).

Shares of NETW opened at GBX 360.40 ($4.71) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. Network International Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 502 ($6.56). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 381.76.

Get Network International alerts:

NETW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 489.20 ($6.39).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.