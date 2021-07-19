Insider Buying: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) President Acquires 1,200 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $79,272.00.

Funko stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 457.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 107,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at $2,270,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 97.2% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 36,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

