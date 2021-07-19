Insider Buying: AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Buys $30,000.00 in Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,489.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AIM opened at $1.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.10. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 52.80 and a current ratio of 52.80.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 9,718.49% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 150.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 1,507,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 91.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 979,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 468,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter worth about $1,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 49.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 116,759 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 80.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viruses, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

