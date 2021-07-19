Inscription Capital LLC Sells 625 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $83.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

