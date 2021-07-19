Inscription Capital LLC Sells 280 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Kidder Stephen W bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 620,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $5,156,954.00. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total transaction of $2,350,483.20. Insiders sold a total of 24,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,369,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $364.80 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

