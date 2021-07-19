Inscription Capital LLC Sells 105 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,636.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,659.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,475.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,646.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. Insiders have sold 74,701 shares of company stock worth $165,854,536 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,940.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,527.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.