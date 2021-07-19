Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 3,555 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $7,048,000. Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 51,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 39.4% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 41,048 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 835,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after buying an additional 89,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.