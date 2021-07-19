Inscription Capital LLC Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.2% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $86.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

