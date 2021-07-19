Inscription Capital LLC Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $234.75 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $190.13 and a 52 week high of $239.05. The stock has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.