Inscription Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 141,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $108.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.70. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $113.85.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

