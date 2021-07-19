InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Shares Down 13.7%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) shares traded down 13.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. 291,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 196,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

