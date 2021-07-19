Ink Protocol Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $508,147.88 and approximately $1,562.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013195 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.35 or 0.00771649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.