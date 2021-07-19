Infusive Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.21.

NYSE KMB opened at $138.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

