Infusive Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 71.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

