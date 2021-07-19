Infusive Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.4% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,539.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,586.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,407.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.