Infusive Asset Management Inc. Acquires 41,235 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 6.2% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $26,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after buying an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 297,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,193,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $179.31 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

