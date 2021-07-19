Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $7,532,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,004,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,548,000. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITAC opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

