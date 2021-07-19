Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Gap Down to $72.85

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.85, but opened at $67.15. Independent Bank Group shares last traded at $68.05, with a volume of 245 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 14,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 647,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,761,000 after buying an additional 36,808 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 283,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

