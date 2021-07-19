Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inari Medical Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari Medical Inc., formerly known as NARI MEDICAL, is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NARI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.17.

Inari Medical stock opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 387.74 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.51.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $3,075,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,843,481.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $565,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,085 shares of company stock valued at $20,294,998. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inari Medical (NARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.