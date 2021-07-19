Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by Barclays from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.26.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$34.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The company has a market cap of C$25.29 billion and a PE ratio of -19.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.90. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$14.86 and a one year high of C$42.36.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.26%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

